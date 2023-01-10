Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Dieunerst Collin, the kid who went viral for giving the side-eye at Popeyes is now a college football player.

TMZ reported that Lake Erie College freshman offensive lineman, Dieunerst Collin, is the little kid in the yellow shirt who became internet famous on now-defunct social media platform Vine back in the day.

The 6’1″, 330-pounder went on to be a successful athlete since becoming a meme, and he won a state championship with East Orange Campus high school in New Jersey in 2021.

According to Collin’s bio on the team site, he’s currently studying sports management and comedian studies and hopes to become a sports analyst.