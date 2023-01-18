Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Vietnam President, Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned, state media said on Tuesday, January 17 after days of rumours he was about to be sacked amid a major anti-corruption drive.

Phuc, 68, has held the largely ceremonial position for less than two years. It was not immediately clear who would replace him.

“Fully being aware of his responsibilities before the party and people, he submitted an application to resign from his assigned positions, quit his job and retire,” the Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the party’s powerful Central Committee.

His resignation follows the dismissal of two deputy prime ministers this month in an anti-corruption purge that has led to the arrest of dozens of officials.

Phuc’s sudden departure is a rare occurrence in communist Vietnam.

He was prime minister between 2016 and 2021, before assuming his role as president.

Phuc “took political responsibility as leader when several officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers committed violations and shortcomings, causing very serious consequences”, VNA said.