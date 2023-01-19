Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A video recorded on a dashboard camera has emerged showing the moment armed hijackers accosted a truck driver.

The driver was going about his business when the ruthless thugs accosted him and started spraying his truck with bullets.

The brave driver managed to sway to avoid the bullets before speeding off, leaving the hijackers high and dry.

Many across the internet have showered praises on the truck driver for his courage.

‘’I don’t know about you but the skill is top-notch. I salute this guy. He was able to maintain control even when he was under (level 1) threat,’’ a Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video.

