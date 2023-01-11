Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Motorists were treated to dramatic scenes after two rogue traffic cops exchanged kicks and blows while fighting over a bribe.

They had camped along a busy road where they collected bribes from motorists.

They mainly targeted matatus and lorries.

Each cop demanded an equal share of the bribe, leading to a confrontation.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.