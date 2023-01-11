Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Motorists were treated to dramatic scenes after two rogue traffic cops exchanged kicks and blows while fighting over a bribe.
They had camped along a busy road where they collected bribes from motorists.
They mainly targeted matatus and lorries.
Each cop demanded an equal share of the bribe, leading to a confrontation.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
