Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A video has emerged of an anonymous man narrating how the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriot, helped President William Ruto win the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

The video dubbed ‘The 2022 Election Heist’ was shared on social media platforms on Wednesday where an anonymous witness was narrating how British intelligence and Jane Marriot were involved in the rigging of the Kenyan election in favour of Ruto.

The witness said the British Intelligence and Marriott had hired so many people including election officials, Judges, and even some of Kenya’s intelligence to compromise the results of the election.

This video may corroborate what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been saying that the election was influenced by foreign powers who wanted Ruto to win the election.

Here is the video alleging how British intelligence and the UK High commissioner in Kenya Jane Marriott were involved in a scheme that subverted the will of Kenya voters.

WITNESS: The UK High Commissioner helped to manipulate the Kenyan election results. pic.twitter.com/hDG8bV9s0Q — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) January 18, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST