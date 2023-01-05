Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, and his wife, Nkechi, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, January 3.
They hosted friends and family members to a get-together at their palatial home.
Watch videos from the anniversary celebration below.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>