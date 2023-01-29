Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 29 January 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been listed among the fastest Serie A strikers.

The 24-year-old, who is currently in form of his life, is a driving force for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Speed is also among Osimhen’s qualities that make him a prolific striker and distinguishes him from others.

He currently sits on top of the Serie A scorers’ charts with 13 league goals.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the former Lille star is one of the fastest and runs like nobody else, improving on his previous record in the derby against Salernitania.

The Super Eagles striker also scored twice and provided one assist as Naples thrashed Turin side Juventus 5-1 on Serie A match-day 18 last weekend.

The Italian paper read, “From the Olimpico to Maradona on the wings of Osimhen. The league’s top scorer with 13 goals in 15 games and then the son of the wind who on the Saturday gusts and storm of the Salerno derby adapted perfectly to the weather parading away at 35.5 kilometres per hour. A crazy shot never recorded in a match so far.

Osimhen’s fine form has guided his team to the top of the Serie A table with 50 points from 19 matches, 12 points more than second-placed AC Milan.