Monday, January 30, 2023 – Roma manager, Jose Mourinho believes Victor Osimhen is on the same level with former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba.

Osimhen scored a superb goal as Napoli defeated Roma 2-1 on Sunday night January 29, to extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

Speaking at a press conference after the game on Sunday night, Mourinho was asked about the comparison between Osimhen and Drogba.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive,” replied Mourinho.

“If Victor changes, then okay. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

Osimhen is currently the leading scorer in Serie A with 14 goals from 16 matches.

His compatriot, Ademola Lookman is second with 12 goals.