Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Spanish club, Valencia have sacked coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday January 30, following the team’s poor results.

The Italian had lost three of his last four league games and leaves by mutual consent having taken charge of just 22 matches, six fewer than Gary Neville, who Lim dismissed in 2016.

Lim, who took over Valencia in October 2014, has put club delegate Salvador Gonzalez ‘Voro’ in charge for Thursday’s league meeting with Real Madrid. It will be his sixth stint as a caretaker in the Lim era.

Valencia have only won one of their last 10 games in La Liga and were knocked out of the Spanish Cup last week.

Gattuso, whose 22 games included seven wins, five draws and 10 defeats, met with club president Layhoon Chan on Monday afternoon following Valencia’s 1-0 defeat against Valladolid on Sunday. Technical director Miguel Angel Corona was also present

Gattuso is understood to have repeated appeals for Valencia to recruit before the transfer window shuts this week.