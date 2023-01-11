Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has finally come to terms with the reality of the matter and accepted Raila Odinga’s loss to President William Ruto in the August polls.

In a tweet yesterday, Ledama said he has now accepted that their Azimio camp lost the August 9 election and he is now focused on delivering for the people of Kenya.

However, he warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he will be the biggest casualty of Raila Odinga’s loss because President William Ruto will betray him in the long run.

According to Ledama, Gachagua will cry the most because of his ties with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I have fully accepted it! This is indeed the reality! But the person who will cry the most, in the end, is none other than Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is alright…wacha sisi tufanyie wakenya kazi @JunetMohamed. Sasa nimekubaki hi imeenda,” he said.

Ledama is one of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ardent supporters who heavily campaigned for him.

He is one of the leaders at the Bomas of Kenya trying to persuade IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati not to announce the results of the Presidential election until both camps verify the figures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.