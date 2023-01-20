Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt is now threatening to sue a private investment firm in Jamaica after more than £10million disappeared from his account.

According to his lawyers, a check on his balance earlier this month revealed he had been left with barely £9,700 after what they described as a potential act of fraud.

It has been reported in Jamaica that the retired sprinter, whose earnings per season were estimated to top £20m when he was active, has given the firm a 10-day deadline to return the money.

Linton P Gordon, a lawyer for Bolt, said: ‘The account was part of Bolt’s retirement and lifetime savings.

‘It’s distressing news for anyone, and certainly in the case of Mr Bolt, who established this account as part of his private pension.’

He added: ‘If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client.’

It is claimed that a number of clients for Stocks & Securities Limited have reported missing funds. The firm says Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission is investigating.