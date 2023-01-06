Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – US Democrat lawmaker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has denied allegations that she and her colleagues are taking alcohol even as Republicans struggle to elect a House speaker.

Republicans narrowly won a majority in the House of Representatives in November, though Rep. Kevin McCarthy was unable to muster support for the speaker job in six consecutive votes.

Republican lawmaker, Kat Cammack of Florida joked that Democrats were celebrating the Republican Party’s second day of unsuccessfully bickering over who should be the new House speaker.

“They want us divided,” Cammack said Wednesday on the House floor. “That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is coming up over there.”

Responding, Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, said Cammack’s jibe by jokingly wishing her colleagues had alcohol to ease the pain.

“If only!” the New York Democrat tweeted. “If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now.”

Her tweet included an animated graphic of a cocktail glass. She added a historical “fun fact” claiming that taking alcohol in the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t be unprecedented.

“Way back in the day there used to be large wooden boxes in the cloakroom for members to stash their flasks and bottles before walking onto the floor,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “The boxes were preserved and are now kept in the Library of Congress!”