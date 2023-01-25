Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – US Attorney General, Merrick Garland has pushed back on criticism that the US Justice Department is treating President Biden more favorably than former President Donald Trump as the government investigates their mishandling of classified documents.

Some Republicans have claimed that the Justice Department of is handling Biden’s classified document investigation with kid gloves compared to the federal probe into Trump’s retention of sensitive material from his White House days.

In August of 2022, over a hundred classified files were recovered by federal agents during an FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

In comparison, the DOJ decided against having FBI agents watch over an initial search for classified documents conducted by Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because the attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

When the FBI did a check of Biden’s Wilmington home last week, agents recovered six more pieces of classified materials, some dating back to his years in the Senate, Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer announced last weekend.

Garland has responded to the criticism, saying no favoritism is applied.

“The department has a set of norms and practices,” Garland said, answering media questions on the federal probe into the 80-year-old president for the first time.

”These mean, among other things, that we do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans, different rules for the powerful or powerless, different rules for the rich or poor.”

Garland answered questions about how he would respond to those who argue Biden has been treated better than 76-year-old Trump, and whether appointing a special counsel to investigate both cases was “good for the country.”

“We apply the facts and the law in each case in a neutral and nonpartisan manner,” Garland said. “That is what we always do, and that is what we do in the matters you are referring to.”

“The role of the Justice Department is to apply the facts and the law in each case in a nonpartisan and neutral way without regard to who the subjects are,” Garland said about appointing Robert Hur as special counsel in the Biden document probe and Jack Smith as special counsel in the Trump case. That is what we have done in each of these cases and what we will continue to do.” he added