Monday, 02 January 2023 – Uriel Oputa has disclosed what a suitor did after she refused to have sex with him.

She said the suitor from abroad did everything to get close to her and was already promising marriage.

However, when she refused to have sex with him, the following morning, he changed his display photo to a photo of his traditional wedding to another woman.

