Monday, January 30, 2023 – President William Ruto’s move to finance the funeral of the late Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has caused an uproar among Kenyans.

While visiting the late Magoha’s home in Lavington, Nairobi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that as a government, they would fully fund Magoha’s funeral to give him a befitting burial

At the same time, Gachagua said Ruto’s government will involve the KDF in distributing relief food to Gem residents in honour of Magoha.

The statements by the second in command irked Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai who claimed that Gachagua was insulting the people of Gem – where the late Professor hailed.

“The subtle insults by the Deputy President to the people of Gem. From this statement, you can see him mock you as hungry characters who think of nothing but food,” he stated.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa too wondered why the government was financing the late Professor’s burial.

Barasa stated that Magoha’s family could handle the funeral expenditure without government support as the late Education CS was a well-remunerated public servant.

“This is a rich family and the good Professor who rested has children and family members whom he assisted get employment left right and centre throughout his life when he was holding positions of influence,” he observed.

“His wife has access to his wealth as well and I am sure her account isn’t struggling with financial epilepsy like that of Mr. Otieno and Wanjiku,” he added.

“All the Professor’s family needs is food and they can afford it. If the cash is available the Government should pay fees for needy children from Siaya County or clear medical bills for Kenyans who are enslaved in hospitals for failure to pay medical bills,” he remarked.

Similar remarks were echoed by other social media users, among them Herbert Mwachoni.

“I am certain the late professor would not have accepted any government help to bury him. He would rather have those funds build more classrooms,” stated Mwachoni.

