Friday, January 20, 2023 – Legendary Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanjia, better known as Jose Chameleone, has caused an uproar on social media after he was filmed whipping a Boda Boda rider.

In the video, Chameleone is seen mercilessly whipping the Boda Boda rider for reportedly scratching his Range Rover.

The Boda Boda guy is quickly whisked away by someone.

Chameleone then speeds off after whipping the rider.

Someone is heard in the video saying that the rider didn’t hit his car as alleged by the “Valu Valu” hit maker.

This is not the first time Chameleone is involved in violent incidents and it is said that he always moves around with ‘goons’.

This explains why the Boda guys that were around didn’t attack him when he attacked one of their own.

Boda guys rarely let such incidents pass when you attack a person they work with, especially considering it was on the streets.

Chameleone has since defended himself after the video went viral.

He claims the boda guy insulted him and tried to attack him after scratching his posh car.

The singer said he could have ignored the incident if not for the verbal insults and threats to physical assault that came from the rider.

Watch the video.

