Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is on the spot after advertising a tender to construct his official residence and that of his deputy.

In the tender advertised in the dailies on Thursday, January 26, the County Government through the Department of Housing and Municipalities invited bids for the works.

“The county government of Bungoma through the Department of Housing & Municipalities wishes to invite your bid for the following works,

“Proposed erection and completion of the governor and deputy governor’s residence within Bungoma county,” read part of the statement.

The bid bond for the Governor’s residence was capped at Ksh 1.5 million while that of the Deputy Governor was for Ksh 800,000.

According to the document, the tenders/bids would take place at the boardroom at Bungoma Annex opposite the governor’s office.

However, Lusaka’s move to construct a governor’s residence did not go down well with Bungoma residents and Kenyans online.

“For five years I worked at the County Government of Bungoma, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati lived in his house in Ndengelwa while Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani lived in his house in Khaoya Estate. We never had and we don’t know any existence of Governor or Deputy Governor residences,” one Facebook user complained.

“They are planning to build one. They are not maintaining, but building one for the first time,” Dennis Watila stated.

“But what do you expect? This is the same Governor who bought wheelbarrows at over Ksh 100k each and was voted back to the seat. Let the residents of Bungoma reap what they sowed,” Watila concluded.

Lusaka, who is serving his second term, was in murky waters during his first term when he was accused of buying wheelbarrows at exorbitant prices.

In 2015, an audit report revealed that 10 wheelbarrows were bought at Ksh109,320 each, exposing massive corruption in the county government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST