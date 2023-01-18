Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Following the ongoing crackdown on counterfeit products in the market dubbed ‘Operation Uchumi,’ detectives have escalated the crackdown to suspects manufacturing fake counterfeited Kenya Revenue Authority stamps and arrested six suspects.

Peter Mburu, James Kigera, Frankline M’Mburia, Mary Wanjiku, Titus Ndegwa, and Jane Muthoni were rounded up yesterday in different parts of the city and counterfeit stamps including those from Tanzania Revenue Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority recovered.

One of the suspects Titus Ndegwa who was arrested at his residence in Thindigua, was found to be a civilian firearm holder whose firearm a Glock pistol, loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition was confiscated.

The suspects are currently in custody at Muthaiga Police Station being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.