Monday, 16 January 2023 – A University of Alabama basketball star, Darius Miles was seen crying after being arrested for the shooting death of a young woman near the Tuscaloosa campus, Alabama, USA early Sunday, January 15.

Miles, 21, was arrested along with 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis for allegedly opening fire at a car in an area near campus known as “The Strip” around 1:45 a.m., the local ABC News affiliate station reported.

One of the passengers, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, was struck by a bullet and died, police said.

One of the suspects was struck by a bullet and injured when someone in the other car opened fire. It was not clear which suspect was shot.

Investigators believed the two parties had gotten into a minor argument along The Strip before the bullets flew.

Miles, a Washington DC native, is a junior at the University of Alabama and played forward for the school’s basketball team. He was reportedly benched during the team’s game against Louisiana State University Saturday due to an ankle injury.

The university kicked Miles off the team following the news of his murder arrest, it said in a statement.

“We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team,” the university said.

Neither Harris nor Davis are affiliated with the university, the school said.

Watch videos below

Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles cried out to loved as he’s taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Sunday. Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were both charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on The Strip just before 2am this morning. pic.twitter.com/Q4SPJryoyi — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 16, 2023