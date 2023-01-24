Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has said his government is doing everything possible to lower the cost of living.

Speaking during the burial of Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s elder sister Pauline Nyokabi in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, Ruto urged Kenyans to give him more time for the government to revive the economy.

Ruto blamed the current high cost of living on the handshake between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, which he claimed brought the country’s economy to its knees.

“You (Azimio) are now wasting our time. You were in the government which you destroyed. You are the reason why unga prices went up. You are the cause of all these. At the moment, we have reduced one packet from KSh 230 to KSh 180 and in the next six months it will be at KSh 120. So, shut up so that we can show you how a government is run,” Ruto said.

