Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has blasted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his resolve to hold political rallies whose intention is to paralyze the Kenya Kwanza government and to force President William Ruto out of power.

In a statement, Wambugu, who is an ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and an Azimio member, faulted Raila for holding Kenyans hostage to his advantage after yet another election loss.

According to Ngunjiri, the mass action called for by Raila in the guise of opposing supposed excesses on the side of President William Ruto’s government is dishonest.

He noted that Raila is leveraging Kenyans’ sorry state to benefit himself.

“Why Politicians must stop being selfish. The country can’t get dragged down because you are unhappy with your election results.

“It is plain wrong to make Kenyans hate each other; fight each other; harm or kill each other; legally or illegally; just because you lost an election, whether you lost fairly or not,” said Ngunjiri.

Ngunjiri called on Raila to engage himself in meaningful ventures at the expense of the political escapades that tend to leave the country in great tension.

He suggested elections should not be treated as a matter of life and death, arguing that life moves on thereafter.

“We must normalize losing elections. One learns more from failure than from success. But first, you must accept that you have failed.

“If you never accept you have lost, you can never win; because then you will not learn anything from the last encounter.”

“Let’s make moving forward (together) after an election the first priority and basic public expectation of each new government and new opposition.

“Once an election is over the two sides of our political leadership must first focus on how to unite Kenyans across the political divide they created towards that last election,” said Ngunjiri.

Raila has sustained an onslaught against Ruto, vowing to topple him from power through mass action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST