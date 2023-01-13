Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was Raila Odinga’s waterloo in the last general election.

This was revealed by former UDA Vice Chairman and Raila Odinga’s ally Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

Speaking during an interview, Kirwa said that allowing former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Chair Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance coalition was the biggest blunder that Raila made.

According to Kirwa, who dumped Ruto for Raila, Baba lost the presidency to William Ruto because of Uhuru’s failures.

He noted that Raila was being blamed for the failures of Jubilee’s administration, adding that anything that went wrong with Uhuru’s government was blamed on him.

“Raila had the misfortune of carrying an extra burden on which the government was blamed, and anything that went wrong with the government was blamed on him. Allowing President Uhuru to be part of Azimio was also a big mistake,” he said.

Kirwa’s sentiments had been echoed by several political analysts and some of the allies of Raila led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who sensationally claimed that Uhuru played Raila in the August 9, elections.

However, in his latest media address, veteran politician Raila Odinga refuted claims that his handshake partner was working to hand over power to his deputy William Ruto.

“Uhuru Kenyatta had said that the wanted a free and fair election and that his government would not interfere with it. What happened is known to the public,” Odinga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST