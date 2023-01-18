Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – At least 16 people, including two children, were killed when a helicopter crashed near a pre-school outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday.orning, January 18, the region’s governor said.

Police said Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy and other officials are among the dead. A police spokesperson said 22 people were injured in the crash.

“In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building,” the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

“At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten,” he added.

“There are casualties.”

He said that medics and police are working at the scene.

The town of Brovary is located some 20km northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion until Russia’s troops withdrew in early April.