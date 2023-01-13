Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that he had a phone conversation with his Kenya counterpart William Ruto.

In a Telegram post on Friday, Zelensky said the two discussed food security and the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

“Had a fruitful conversation with the President of Kenya William Ruto. Thanked for the constructive cooperation in the UN, and the support as a member of the UN Security Council.

“We talked about the Ukrainian initiative Grain from Ukraine, food security and the creation of grain hubs in Africa,” Zelensky wrote.

According to Zelensky, the parties agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Ukraine’s humanitarian food program was initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As part of this program, partner states purchase Ukrainian-produced grain and send it to the countries facing a humanitarian crisis.

The program is implemented in partnership with the UN World Food Programme.

Over 5 million Kenyans are facing hunger and President William Ruto is talking to every leader in the world to assist him with food to feed his starving citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST