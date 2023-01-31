Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – An outspoken Ukambani Member of Parliament has revealed the powerful man who is financing Azimio One Kenya Alliance protest rallies.

For the last two weeks, Azimio under the stewardship of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been holding rallies in Nairobi demanding President William Ruto to resign, claiming he is in office illegally.

The coalition has held successful rallies at Kamukunji and Jacaranda Grounds and this has shaken the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to the core.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse revealed the family that is sponsoring Azimio rallies.

Without directly referring to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mutuse said Azimio rallies are sponsored by a ‘dynasty family’ that wants to avoid paying taxes.

The lawmaker said BABA is being used by the family to cause chaos in the government so that it can continue evading tax.

“BABA- STOP BEING USED As an MP, I have credible information that the @RailaOdinga“Uhuru” AZIMIO rallies are sponsored by a known & entrenched DYNASTY that’s now RIGHTFULLY been asked to pay long overdue TAXES. Stop the diversionary tactics. Pay your taxes. Other Kenyans do too!,” Mutuse wrote on his Twitter page

