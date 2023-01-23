Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has broken his silence after meeting President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at State House, Nairobi, ahead of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s bombshell at Kamukunji Grounds today.

Kega met Ruto and Gachagua together with other Jubilee leaders, who campaigned for Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election, and struck a working relationship with the Head of State.

In a statement after the meeting, Kega said he does not regret meeting Ruto and Gachagua since it was for the benefit of his people.

“A leader must lead and do what is good and beneficial to his people. Hosted by HE President William Ruto and The Deputy President HE Rigathi Gachagua at Statehouse today,” Kega wrote on Facebook.

Kega was among a group of elected leaders who held talks with the President at State House, Nairobi.

MPs who attended the meeting are David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti).

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and her EALA counterpart Kanini Kega were also present.

Others who attended are MPs Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Daniel Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu).

The meeting is a signal of a possible defection to Kenya Kwanza side, a move that could likely deal a blow to Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.