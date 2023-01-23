Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies has called for the formation of a grand coalition government between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, because it is now obvious the latter won the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

According to a dossier released by IEBC insider, Raila won the election with 8.1 million votes while Ruto emerged second with 5.9 million votes.

Reacting to the IEBC insider dossier, lawyer Wahome Thuku, who is a close ally of Uhuru, said it is time to swear in Raila Odinga as Kenya’s President or else share the government equally with Ruto.

“It’s time to swear in Raila Odinga as President; Or else demand, ‘nusu mkate’” Wahome stated

Wahome’s statement comes hours before Raila Odinga leads a mammoth rally at the historical Kamukunji grounds where he will drop a bombshell on how his outright victory was rigged in favor of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST