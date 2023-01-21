Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has rewarded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kungu Muigai, with a lucrative position in his government.

In a Gazette Notice dated January 20, 2023, Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba appointed Kungu as chairman of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council board.

Muigai, who is the Kikuyu Council of Elders patron, has been Uhuru’s critique and opposer and publicly endorsed President William Ruto during the last year’s general elections.

Before the elections, he had termed the said war of words between Uhuru and his then-deputy Ruto as a shame to the nation.

Muigai challenged his cousin to maintain the big brother demeanor because the mudslinging between the two was more embarrassing.

Muigai further told the Kikuyu council of elders that Ruto was the engine of Uhuru’s presidential campaigns in the 2013 and 2017 elections and defended his decision to support Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST