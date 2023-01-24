Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s yesterday’s declaration that he doesn’t recognize William Ruto as president and the subsequent beginning of a revolution to topple the Kenya Kwanza government has continued to elicit mixed reactions.

Whilst many of Ruto’s supporters have dismissed Raila’s move as a nonstarter, those allied to the Opposition have warned the president not to dismiss Baba because they would be in for a rude shock.

Led by renowned political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, Mutanhi Ngunyi, the leaders warned Ruto to be careful with Raila Odinga’s move to mobilize the country against him and his government.

According to Ngunyi, if you dance with the devil, expect to get bruises, and Raila, having nothing to lose, will do anything and everything to give Ruto a headache, and might just overthrow him.

He noted that Raila’s Kamukunji declaration has all the hallmarks of a revolution that might end badly for Ruto.

“Dear President Ruto. NEVER fight with a MAN who has NOTHING to LOSE. Hustlers are like a PENDULUM.

“They will SWING to the side that is anti-authority. Do not take Kamukunji rally CASUALLY. Revolutions start in SMALL installments: Little by Little. Then they acquire a LIFE of their OWN,” Ngunyi tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.