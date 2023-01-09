Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga rubbished claims by President William Ruto that there was an attempt to overthrow the will of the people after he won the August 9 election.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Raila termed Ruto as delusional, stating that the government would have not overthrown itself since he had not yet ascended to office.

He added that in any case, nothing would have stopped his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta from toppling him.

“That is a fallacy. How could the government have done a coup against itself? If they wanted to, who would have prevented them from doing so?” he posed.

According to Raila, Uhuru wanted a peaceful election from the onset and he made sure of it, that’s why he didn’t use the deep state and the system to rig the election.

During a joint press interview, Ruto claimed that there were plans for a state capture and that they even involved the military that he now leads.

“The events of August 15 were horrible because even the military, a sacred institution had been roped into the scheme to sabotage the will of the people of Kenya,” the President stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.