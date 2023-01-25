Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s remarks on not recognising the legitimacy of President William Ruto and his government, have put the former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta on the spot.

In his Kamukunji speech, Raila denounced Ruto’s presidency, noting that he cannot and will not recognize him as president as well as the legitimacy of his Kenya Kwanza government.

His statement saw a section of Azimio leaders question whether Uhuru had endorsed the message given that the Azimio chair had legally handed over power to his successor.

In particular, former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando wondered about Uhuru’s next move in the event he endorsed the sentiments.

“Did Azimio Chairman (Uhuru) endorse it? If he did, can he retract his handover sword? And secondly, when and where were Azimio affiliate parties consulted?” he wondered.

According to political analyst Nafula Kisiangani, there was no indication on whether the former Head of State endorsed Raila’s message.

The analyst cited Uhuru’s international duty amid other reports that he was planning to exit the political stage.

“From the body language of Uhuru, he is not interested in local matters. He has been more into international affairs. I do not think that the message can be associated with Uhuru.”

“There is a time that it was stated that he was planning to leave his position as Azimio chair,” she stated.

Additionally, the absence of key Jubilee leaders raised eyebrows as a number of them wondered whether Uhuru’s party was rooted within the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST