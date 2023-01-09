Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rubbished claims that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was planning to resign as the chairman of Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, termed the claims as propaganda created by the media.

“He (Uhuru) is in Azimio to stay. I was with Uhuru on Sunday and I talked to him this morning. He has not given me any impression that he is leaving Azimio, which is mere propaganda by the media. Uhuru is very much a member and part and parcel of Azimio’s leadership,” Raila said.

At the same time, Raila Odinga dismissed reports of a power struggle in Azimio that could lead to its collapse, saying the leadership of the constituent parties was working together to strengthen constituent parties as they strengthen the coalition.

“There is no power struggle in Azimio. We work together very closely. Everything is done as per plan. We are going to strengthen Azimio as we strengthen constituent parties to make them strong,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.