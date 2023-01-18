Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Outgoing Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati on Tuesday, January 17, handed over three documents to President William Ruto.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with the Constitutional Commissions and Independent bodies at State House Nairobi, Chebukati challenged Ruto to read through his documents.

Alongside 15 other commissions that were similarly handing over their exit reports, Chebukati handed Ruto three important documents that will provide technical advice to the President on matters IEBC.

1. Letter requesting for inquiry into the August 2022 General Election

The three outgoing senior poll officials asked the president to institute a public inquiry into what transpired at Bomas of Kenya during the August 9th, 2022 General Election.

Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu pointed fingers at the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) whom they accused of attempting to manipulate the outcome of the presidential election.

“Intimidation of the members by some of the National Security Advisory Council members to moderate results which was against the people.

“The gravity of these attempts to subvert the will of the people cannot be wished away or swept under the carpet because they could come again,” revealed Chebukati.

Chebukati noted that the inquiry will be crucial in ensuring the independence of IEBC and averting incidents of abuse of power by a sitting government.

2. Post-August 2022 General Election Evaluation Report

In the ceremony that was held at State House, Chebukati handed over the Post-August 2022 General Election Evaluation Report on behalf of the entire electoral body.

The report that was launched on Monday, January 16 examines the performance of IEBC and other political players.

3. Office of Chairman Exit Report

Chebukati also handed his office’s exit report, which will be reviewed by the Executive, and handed over to the incoming chairperson of the Commission.

The IEBC Chairman Exit Report will be used by the incoming chairperson to review past electoral processes in order for the new body to establish systems and structures that will work for the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST