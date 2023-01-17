Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Kenyans would very soon be able to know what exactly transpired at Bomas of Kenya on August 15 before William Ruto was declared as president-elect.

In his last speech as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati requested President William Ruto to form a commission of inquiry to investigate State interference in last year’s general election.

According to Chebukati, the commission was intimidated and threatened by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) to rig the August election in favour of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“The commission wrote to the President of the Republic of Kenya requesting for a public inquiry in respect of the process leading to the declaration of the final results at the Bomas of Kenya,” Chebukati said.

“The outcome of the inquiry we believe will foster the independence of the commission and ensure that it maintains the statute contemplated by the constitution,” he added.

Chebukati also said that the outcome of the inquiry will strengthen the electoral commission and shield it from future interferences.

“It will enable our future election environment devoid of harassment intimidation profiling and harm of commission staff while discharging their duties,” the IEBC Chair stated.

Chebukati’s request comes after President Ruto said that it will take time before he establishes a commission to inquire about the August 15, 2022, Bomas chaos.

“I want to promise you the story of Bomas will be told one day… We will establish a commission one day, if you were to sit where I am sitting, you will know why I am going slow on certain things to get out of the mess we are in,” Ruto said.

