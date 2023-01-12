Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has said that ugly men are better at taking care of women.

Appearing on Ebitz Show, the actress admitted that she has dated some ugly men in the past but added that they had money because “one can’t be ugly with no money” at same time.

Efia further explained how she wants to be approached for possible romantic relationships.

She said;

“Ugly men take good care of women, and of course, I have met and dated ugly guys before, and they had money because you cannot be ugly with no money.

“I feel like if you want to date me, first you need to meet me at a public place like a restaurant or a lounge, I hate being hooked up by someone.

“You also need to get my attention by having nice teeth. If your teeth is not nice, I can’t talk to you. I can’t date short guys because I’m always on 6 inches, and you need to have lots of money.”