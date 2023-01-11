Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni has been charged with aggravated femicide by a judge after allegedly killing his girlfriend in Mexico last week.

According to initial reports, Baroni, 46, called police to his hotel room on January 1 after finding his girlfriend, a Mexico City native, unresponsive.

Baroni, who was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, allegedly told police that the pair had engaged in an argument after she had revealed she had cheated on him.

Baroni said he threw her into the shower where she struck her head twice – and then he helped her back onto the bed where she requested beer and cigarettes.

The former MMA reportedly said he couldn’t wake her up when he returned to the room.

Earlier this week, ESPN acquired a release from the general prosecutor of the State of Nayarit Office, which stated that Baroni allegedly verbally and physically assaulted the victim and caused ‘at least 37 injuries’ that resulted in her death.

Baroni, who could face 30 to 50 years in prison if he is convicted, will remain at Venustiano Carranza State Jail in Tepic, Mexico until the trial begins.