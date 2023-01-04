Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – UFC president, Dana White and his wife got physical with each other on New Year’s Eve, stunning onlookers in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub.

53-year-old White, who has an estimated worth of $500million after building the UFC up into a global money-spinning franchise, has been married to his wife for 26 years, since 1996, and they have three children together.

The couple and their group were in a VIP area above the dance floor, and when Dana leaned over to say something to Anne, she reacted by slapping him across the face. Dana immediately slapped her back in the face, before friends jumped in and pulled them apart and it all played out in plain view of party goers who were below.

According to a report by TMZ Dana and Anne both seemed heavily intoxicated prior to the violence.

Dana, reacting to the incident, admitted he and Anne had been drinking heavily but quickly adds that’s no excuse for him getting physical. He told TMZ, “You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.”

He said he’s embarrassed by this “horrible” incident, and he and Anne have apologized to each other. He says they’re “good,” but their biggest concern now is for their 3 kids … with whom they’ve already discussed the fight.

Anne discussing about the incident told TMZ … “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

Watch video below

Dana white slaps#DanaWhite and his wife exchange slaps in public, the unfortunate incident occurred at a New Year's Eve party.



Dana White slap his wife Anne White

#MexicoCity #HappyNewYear2023



watch👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/2oHnTC99tQ pic.twitter.com/Cr4E2cKlNr — Nelida (@Nelida99762916) January 3, 2023