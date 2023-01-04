Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence that UDA will emerge victorious in the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua stated that they had put their best into the campaigns and are expecting nothing but victories.

‘We are confident that you will win and join us in delivering on the Kenya Kwanza Plan,” Gachagua said.

The by-elections will be held on January 5, 2023, as scheduled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The areas in the subject include Elgeyo Marakwet for the position of Senator, Garissa Township and Kandara will be electing the Member of Parliament.

Going further, Gachagua appealed to the electorates in these areas to come out in large numbers and vote for UDA candidates.

“We wish all our candidates in the by-elections the very best! God Bless Kenya,’ he said.

Immediate former Marakwet West MP William Kisang will be on the ballot after winning the Senatorial nomination ticket.

The United Democratic Alliance party will be represented by Chege Njuguna in Kandara.

Deko Mohammed Barrow will battle it out with the UDA ticket in Garissa Township.

The by-elections come after the appointments of Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Alice Wahome (Kandara), and Aden Duale (Garissa Township), into the Cabinet.

Murkomen was appointed as the Transport CS, Wahome for the Ministry of Water, and Aden Duale for the Ministry of Defence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.