Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Cracks have emerged within President William Ruto’s UDA party after the just concluded Murang’a by-election.

This is after it emerged that Water CS Alice Wahome betrayed his boss by supporting another candidate instead of supporting the UDA candidate.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Kandara by-election, which happened on Thursday, Murang’a County Women Representative Betty Maina accused Alice Wahome of supporting Ford Asili’s Titus Njau Mbuchu rather than UDA’s Chege Njuguna who vied on Ruto’s UDA.

She attacked the Water CS claiming that she abandoned her duties to participate in cheap politics.

“I am pleading with Ruto to direct the ministers to focus on their work and leave politics to politicians. Murang’a is not the Ministry of Water, she is a CS and not a village person,” stated the legislator.

She further announced that she would work towards having Wahome fired if she continued meddling in local politics.

“If she brings back political issues here in the village, we will make her a village person. She should concentrate on her work,” she noted.

However, her remarks were not taken lightly by Murang’a leaders who urged her to respect the minister.

The leaders led by Member County Assembly (MCA) Diana Muthoni (Kandara) and Abiria Chege (Mathioya) demanded an apology from Maina on behalf of Wahome.

“Betty, where do you think you will get your water if not with the help of Wahome? If you start politicking, your rhetorics will hamper developments.”

“The minister you are insulting has been supporting you. Stop saying that she is envious. If the minister is selfish, she could not have held your hand,” another leader reprimanded the legislator.

