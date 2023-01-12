Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Two Kenyan ladies who are members of the LGBTQ community have condemned the brutal murder of Eldoret-based model Edwin Chiloba, who is believed to have been murdered by his male lover Jackton Odhiambo.

They urged the Government to protect the LGBTQ community and further attacked Nyali MP Mohammed Ali after he called for the arrest of gays and lesbians.

They reminded the vocal MP that there are so many gays in his constituency and they deserve to be treated with dignity.

The two ladies openly parade their love on social media.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.