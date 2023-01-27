Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 27 January 2023 – A plane has crashed just a minute after taking off, reportedly killing two people.

The horrifying incident appears to have occurred at South Sudan’s Juba International Airport today, Friday, January 27.

Photos from the scene show locals standing beside the crashed plane as they tried to help those trapped inside.

The aircraft was en route to Akobo County, Jonglei State, when it crashed at Hai Referendum shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport.

While some online reports claim everyone on board survived but sustained injuries, other reports claim 2 people died.