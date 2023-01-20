Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A small single-engine plane crashed in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 19, killing both people on board, officials said.

The Beechcraft A36 was on its way to Cuyahoga County Airport in Ohio from JFK Airport when it went down around 6:15 p.m. after the pilot reported engine trouble about one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Westchester’s airport is roughly a 40-mile drive to JFK Airport.

The plane was found hours later in the trees near Rye Lake, according to Westchester County officials.

Both passengers were found dead inside the wreckage. Their identities have not yet been released.

The owner of the plane, a business owner from Ohio, told CBS2 that the two people aboard were experienced pilots from the Cleveland area.

The plane’s owner also told the news outlet he was devastated by the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.