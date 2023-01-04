Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – American television broadcaster, Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” on Monday, January 2, that she would be walking down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, this year.

Robin said “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year.” The news anchor who was speaking with motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein, admitted that she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.”

Robin, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021.

As Bernstein encouraged Robin to “create a wedding vision board” during Monday’s broadcast, the journalist began fanning herself with her note cards. “I can’t believe I said that,” she joked about divulging her “next chapter” with Laign.

The couple started dating in July 2005, though Roberts, who is also a breast cancer survivor, did not publicly come out as gay until December 2013.

They celebrated their milestone 15th anniversary in 2020, with Laign recalling on Instagram how she had met the newscaster on a blind date.