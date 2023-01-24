Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has revealed how former Cabinet Secretary, Raphael Tuju, came to his office at 3 am while presidential vote counting was underway.

While appearing before the panel probing the IEBC commissioners on Tuesday, Chebukati said Tuju, ex-Busia senator Amos Wako and a lawyer introduced as Kyalo Mbopu visited him at Bomas of Kenya.

“I was in the holding room at the Bomas of Kenya, I had told my CEO that I’d like to take an hour nap then I was woken up by these gentlemen,” he said.

“They introduced the purpose of their visit and said they wanted to discuss the tallying process.”

Chebukati said he called the other commissioners into the room to listen in as the matter they were to discuss also involved them.

“At 3 am the first to speak was Amos Wako, who said we should not operate in a vacuum, as we can moderate results and achieve stability of the country,” he said.

The IEBC boss further narrated that Tuju told him that the results should be moderated in favor of Raila.

“Tuju spoke and said it was necessary that the results be moderated in favour of Baba, and that any contrary declaration of results would plunge the country into chaos,” he said.

“If it was not possible to moderate the results, they said the commission should ensure there is a runoff.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.