Monday, January 30, 2023 – A 33-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband in South Africa, had said that “true love is unconditional”

Lindelani Nengovhela’s body was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou, Limpopo, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against her husband, Livhuwani Madadzhe.

The couple was reportedly in a volatile relationship and the woman had opened a case of domestic violence against her husband and he was arrested.

The suspect was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate”s Court this week but Nengovhela went to court on Friday, January 27, and withdrew the case.

In a Facebook post dated June 25, 2022, the deceased shared a loved up video with her husband, writing:

“True love is unconditional. No matter what happens you never leave it.”