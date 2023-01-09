Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – Popular content creator and online comedian, Kennedy Odhiambo alias Crazy Kennar, has left fans speculating after he posted a cryptic message cursing women.

Kennar posted a message on his Instagram stories that read, “Fear Women,”.

Although he did not disclose why he advised his fans to fear women, speculations are rife that he might have broken up with his girlfriend Natalie Asewe.

Natalie and Kennar have been together for 12 years.

She has been supporting the comedian in many ways such as styling him for events and media appearances.

Natalies owns an apparel business called Asewe Vogue which deals in clothes for both men and women.

Below is a screenshot of the message that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.