Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – There are murmurs in Kenya Kwanza after President William Ruto hinted at UDA plans to swallow all Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties, among them Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, into one

Buoyed by his numerical strength in Parliament, the Council of Governors and county assemblies, Ruto has revived talks to actualise his dream of merging all Kenya Kwanza affiliates into one political party.

The party now plans to hold grassroots and party leadership elections next month, a key step in establishing its roots, before the merger talks begin.

Speaking last week, Ruto asked UDA leaders to help them build a strong party, which will not be affiliated with any region or ethnicity.

Dr Ruto is said to have told the leaders that negotiations are ongoing in Kenya Kwanza to ensure affiliate parties join UDA, and come 2027, the ruling coalition will only have one party, which is UDA, with its famous wheelbarrow symbol.

“We want UDA to have a proper national outlook and we will have elections in early 2023 to make it strong. Talks are currently underway to ensure that we have only one party, not splinter parties,” a source quoted President Ruto as saying in the meeting.

To achieve the dream of having, the ruling UDA says it has to strengthen itself across the country by giving itself a timeline of four years from now, to build strong structures similar to what the independence party Kanu had during its heyday.

Kenya Kwanza now has 18 parties in its fold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.