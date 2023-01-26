Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A political activist has been charged in court for threatening to expose all the young men that Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has slept with for the last 15 years.

Donald Mwendwa alias Password appeared before Machakos Principal Magistrate, Mary Otindo where he faced one count of publishing false information contrary to Section 23 of the computer misuse and cybercrime Act 2018.

Mwendwa, who is a former aspirant for the Machakos senate seat, is alleged to have committed the offense on diverse dates between December 1st and December 30th, 2022 at an unknown place within the republic of Kenya.

According to court papers, Mwendwa made the publications knowing they were false and meant to discredit the reputation of the Machakos county boss.

The suspect was slapped with a cash bail of sh 50,000 or a bond of sh 200,000.

The case comes up for mention on February 13, 2022.

