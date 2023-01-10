Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah has cautioned the members of President William Ruto’s Cabinet against failure to deliver on their mandate.

Speaking in Nanyuki where the president presided over a retreat attended by high-ranking government officials, Cabinet and Principal Secretaries included, Ichungwah threatened to impeach CSs if they don’t deliver what Ruto promised Kenyans during campaigns.

According to Inchungwah, the National Assembly would tighten its oversight of the government’s performance.

Ichungwah, who doubles up as the Majority Leader in the National Assembly, stated that he would mobilise the legislators to recommend the removal of state officers who sleep on their respective jobs.

“We are ready to initiate the process to remove from office any state officer who does not serve the interest of the public. Those state officers are seated here and as I mentioned, the National Assembly has the power to fire.”

“We will support you (President Ruto) in ensuring all members of the government’s executive serve the interests of the public and not their personal interests. We shall not hesitate to remove anyone doing anything indicating they serve other interests other than that of the public,” he said.

Ichung’wah’s notice came after the president had read a riot act to the state officers whom he warned against laxity.

He cautioned the attentive Cabinet and Principal Secretaries against making irresponsible decisions that would negatively impact the good of the citizenry.

He also called on the CSs to ensure Kenyans accessed government services faster by eliminating bureaucracy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.