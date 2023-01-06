Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 6, 2023 – Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge has vowed to lead a demonstration to the State House over the delayed completion of the Thika-Magumu road, a 68-kilometer project that remains an eyesore.

The major road linking Kiambu, Nyandarua, and Murang’a counties through Thika town, Mang’u, Kamwangi, Kanyoni, Kanjuku, Gakoe, Kirasha and Magumu has been at the centre of protests from furious road users who have been accusing the contractor of digging terraces on both sides of the road resulting in numerous accidents, traffic snarl-ups and mechanical damage of vehicles.

Construction works which include re-tarmacking and expansion of the width of the carriageway began in August 2020 and were set for completion in December 2021.

However, since the construction began, numerous potholes, clouds of dust, and dangerous terraces continue to make road users suffer.

It is the dilapidated state of the road that has irked the legislator who has given China State Construction Company, the contractor 14 days to either explain delays or have him push for the cancellation of the contract.

“We are very angered as Gatundu North residents. It cannot be that this road will be constructed in four years yet in other areas, roads are taking a very short time to get completed.”

“We are giving the contractor only 14 days to tell us whether he will build the road or otherwise. We also want our CS in charge of transport to expedite cancellation of the contract if the contractor has no capacity to do his job,” he said.

“We will protest all the way to the State House and to the Deputy President’s office against this and other contractors in my constituency who are doing a very shoddy job. If you cannot work on a project, leave it from the onset to stop destabilizing our people,” he added.

